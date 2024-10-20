All Trojans

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Out with Hamstring Injury vs. Las Vegas Raiders

In the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game, former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his hamstring. Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed Smith-Schuster's injury is keeping him out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kyron Samuels

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
During the first quarter of the rematch of last year's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his hamstring. On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that the former Trojans' injury will keep him out for Kansas City's Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It appears to be a re-aggravation as Smith-Schuster came into the game having an issue with his hamstring, as he was on the Chiefs' injury report as "Limited."

Since being evaluated, the former USC Trojan, Smith-Schuster, was seen on the sideline without a helmet and did not return, according to the Chiefs' communications department. The Kansas City Chiefs entered the contest against the 49ers short-handed at wide receiver due to injuries to their leading receiver Rashee Rice and off-season acquisition Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The Kansas City Chiefs have overcome these injuries with superb defense and special teams play and remain the lone unbeaten team in the National Football League as of now. If Smith-Schuster can return to action, he can insert himself into the conversation of being a go-to target for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

