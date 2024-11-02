All Trojans

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies 3 Keys To Victory: Feed Woody Marks

The USC Trojans head to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies in a pivotal Week 10 matchup. USC will look to build after a win vs. Rutgers last week as they get ready for the struggling Huskies.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans travel to Washington for a big road matchup against the Huskies on Saturday afternoon. After snapping their three game losing streak with a win over Rutgers on Oct. 26, USC looks to keep the momentum rolling heading into Seattle. The Trojans are also looking for their first road conference win as the are currently 0-3 on the road.

1. Offense needs to keep scoring

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Trojans beat Rutgers, USC scored more than 40 points for the first time since their 48-0 win over Utah State on Sept. 7. They scored 14 points in the each of the first three quarters as USC's offense was cruising through a majority of the game. USC was unable to consistently score throughout their three game losing streak. If the Trojans are able to continue scoring at a high pace, they should be able to outpace the struggling Washington offense. The Huskies have only put up 16 and 17 points in their two losses to Indiana and Iowa.

2. Continue to feed Woody Marks

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies linebacker Clyde Washington (42) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC running back Woody Marks broke out during the Trojans three game losing skid. During the win vs. Rutgers, Marks rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns, tacking on 48 receiving yards. It was one of his best performances of the season despite not breaking 100 yards on the ground. He has quietly flourished as the Trojans best weapon on offense this season after transferring from Mississippi State over the offseason. Marks leads the team in receptions with 30 and has 234 receiving yards. USC must find a way to continue to get the ball in Marks' hands if they want to find success on offense.

3. Trojans must finish road game out

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball on a 70-yard reception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In each of the Trojans' three losses on the road to Big Ten opponents, USC had an opportunity to seal out the game with the lead late in the second half. If the Huskies keep the game close in the second half, USC must not let another conference road game slip away. USC coach Lincoln Riley must learn from his past mistakes throughout the season and clean up the play calling errors that have haunted the Trojans in late game situations. On the flip side, USC could find themselves comfortably in the drivers seat during the game and not need to worry about finishing out the game.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

