USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies 3 Keys To Victory: Feed Woody Marks
The USC Trojans travel to Washington for a big road matchup against the Huskies on Saturday afternoon. After snapping their three game losing streak with a win over Rutgers on Oct. 26, USC looks to keep the momentum rolling heading into Seattle. The Trojans are also looking for their first road conference win as the are currently 0-3 on the road.
1. Offense needs to keep scoring
When the Trojans beat Rutgers, USC scored more than 40 points for the first time since their 48-0 win over Utah State on Sept. 7. They scored 14 points in the each of the first three quarters as USC's offense was cruising through a majority of the game. USC was unable to consistently score throughout their three game losing streak. If the Trojans are able to continue scoring at a high pace, they should be able to outpace the struggling Washington offense. The Huskies have only put up 16 and 17 points in their two losses to Indiana and Iowa.
2. Continue to feed Woody Marks
USC running back Woody Marks broke out during the Trojans three game losing skid. During the win vs. Rutgers, Marks rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns, tacking on 48 receiving yards. It was one of his best performances of the season despite not breaking 100 yards on the ground. He has quietly flourished as the Trojans best weapon on offense this season after transferring from Mississippi State over the offseason. Marks leads the team in receptions with 30 and has 234 receiving yards. USC must find a way to continue to get the ball in Marks' hands if they want to find success on offense.
3. Trojans must finish road game out
In each of the Trojans' three losses on the road to Big Ten opponents, USC had an opportunity to seal out the game with the lead late in the second half. If the Huskies keep the game close in the second half, USC must not let another conference road game slip away. USC coach Lincoln Riley must learn from his past mistakes throughout the season and clean up the play calling errors that have haunted the Trojans in late game situations. On the flip side, USC could find themselves comfortably in the drivers seat during the game and not need to worry about finishing out the game.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo
MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?
MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans, Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media
MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
MORE: USC Trojans Football: Lincoln Riley Closes Practice To Media For Remainder Of Season