David Montgomery's Fantasy Football Value On The Rise After Trade To Texans

We have the first big trade this offseason, as the Texans acquired running back David Montgomery from the Lions in exchange for fourth- and seventh-round picks, along with offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The move has several fantasy implications.

Let’s dig in.

For the Texans, this move likely means the end of Joe Mixon’s time with the team. Per Spotrac, the team would save $8 million by cutting him (expect that news soon). Montgomery will take over as their lead back, making Woody Marks less valuable in both redrafts and in dynasty leagues ahead of next season.

Montgomery, who will be 29 in June, is coming off his worst statistical season from a fantasy perspective, but that was mostly due to a decline in touches (he went from 15.8 touches per game in 2024 to 10.7 in '25). He still averaged 4.5 yards per rush, however, and I’m expecting him to play a much bigger role for this new team. As a result, he’ll be back in the RB2/FLEX starter mix in '26 drafts.

As for Marks, he will likely move back into a secondary role in Houston’s offense and more of a handcuff for Montgomery for fantasy purposes.

In Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs will continue to see a featured back’s role in the offense. Even if the Lions add a power back to complement him, Gibbs will remain one of the top three running backs picked in most fantasy drafts.

