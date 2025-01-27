USC Trojans Winter Transfer Portal Analysis: Prince Strachan, Waymond Jordan Jr.
The USC Trojans had a late surge in the winter transfer window. USC saw a mass exodus from the program, losing players like former five-star receivers Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson, running back Quinten Joyner and offensive tackle Mason Murphy, that paired with a few opt outs left them very thin heading into the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M.
The Trojans showed a ton of resilience in their season finale, overcoming a three-touchdown deficit to win the game the final seconds and they showed the same fight late in the portal.
USC coach Lincoln Riley went into the portal looking to rebuild his offense. He added Utah transfer quarterback Sam Huard. The former five-star quarterback in the 2021 cycle hasn’t lived up to his ranking coming out of high school, now headed to his fourth school, but the nephew of USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard adds necessary depth to the room.
Huard is more likely to be competing with five-star Husan Longstreet for the backup job than with Jayden Maiava for the starting position.
With Woody Marks headed off to the NFL and second-leading rusher Quinten Joyner, Riley needed to rebuild his backfield. The Trojans landed former New Mexico running back Eli Sanders, the Oceanside native is returning to Southern California for his final season of eligibility. They also landed Waymond Jordan Jr., the No. 1 junior college running back. Sanders and Jordan will pair with Bryan Jackson and A’Marion Peterson to form one of deepest running back rooms in the Big Ten.
In addition to losing Branch and Robinson, wide receivers Kyron Hudson also hit the portal and Kyle Ford is out eligibility, meaning the Trojans are losing four of its top six receivers. However, the Trojans retained its top two receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, who both had breakout seasons as sophomores.
Lane’s 12 touchdowns ranked second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State’s star freshman Jeremiah Smith. And he did it on just 43 receptions. Lemon exploded the second half the season and finished as the team’s leader in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764). The Trojans are bringing in Boise State transfer receiver Prince Strachan and his 6-5 frame to add another veteran to the room.
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
Offensive line was an area the Trojans had to address with center Jonah Monheim headed to the NFL, and guard Emmanuel Pregnon and offensive tackle Mason Murphy entering the portal. The Trojans signed former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed, who started 25 games for the Orange over the past two seasons, logging 1,530 snaps.
USC also signed former Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield. The Redondo Union native is returning home for his final season of eligibility. Wingfield has played guard and offensive tackle in his college career but is more likely to play guard for the Trojans.
Similar to the offensive line, USC needed to rebuild its defensive front with Gavin Meyer and Nate Clifton out of eligibility and Bear Alexander deciding to redshirt three games into the season. Trojans defensive line coach has been busy, signing two transfers from the SEC, Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky and Jamaal Jarrett to beef up the defensive front. Those two paired with Devan Thompkins, Jide Abasiri and 2025 five-star Jahkeem Stewart gives them the depth they didn’t have this past season.
Safety Kamari Ramsey is the only returning starter from a veteran lead secondary in 2024. The Trojans signed his former high school teammate and godbrother, San Jose State transfer cornerback DJ Harvey. USC also grabbed former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald, both guys will be plug-and-play starters for USC.
The Trojans also added the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in UNLV transfer kicker Caden Chittenden to help improve their special teams.
MORE: NFL Analyst Calls Chad Bowden, USC Trojans Hire 'Fascinating'
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet NIL Valuations
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?