USC Trojans' Woody Marks Injury Update: Concussion, Out Vs. Notre Dame

The USC Trojans are facing the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In the first quarter of the game, USC running back Woody Marks exited the game with an injury after his head hit the ground hard while being tackled. Marks is out for the game with that concussion.

Angela Miele

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are facing the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans started the game with the ball, but could not get into the end zone. The Trojans are looking to end the season with a winning record, and they must do so against an old rival.

Notre Dame was up 7-0 over USC at the start of the second quarter. Early in the game, running back Woody Marks was down on the field with an injury.

Marks made a strong run up the middle of the field but was down after the play. The trainers had to attend to him as he could not get up on his own. Marks appeared to have banged his head hard on the ground during the tackle. Though Marks was able to walk off the field under his power, he headed straight for the injury tent, likely being checked for a concussion.

Marks did suffer a concussion that will keep him out for the remainder of the game vs. rival Notre Dame.

Woody Marks
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Losing Marks is massive for the Trojans offense. Not long after exiting the game, the USC offense struggled and had to punt the ball away. He is the offensive MVP of this team, posing a threat in the passing game as well. In Marks’ spot will be running back Quinten Joyner, who has played often this season. Joyner is still a strong player who could push the offense down the field.

Before the Notre Dame, Marks already surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season. He has 1,100 total rushing yards, and he has scored nine touchdowns for the Trojans offense. Marks is USC’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Ronald Jones II rushed for 1,550 yards in 2017.

Marks, a Mississippi State transfer, made an immediate impact upon his arrival in Southern California.

Marks is averaging 129.18 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks 16th in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. He is a vocal leader on the Trojans team and will be sorely missed by his teammates.

Marks has also been dealing with an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks, which has caused him to miss some time during games.

