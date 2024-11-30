USC Trojans' Woody Marks Injury Update: Concussion, Out Vs. Notre Dame
The USC Trojans are facing the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans started the game with the ball, but could not get into the end zone. The Trojans are looking to end the season with a winning record, and they must do so against an old rival.
Notre Dame was up 7-0 over USC at the start of the second quarter. Early in the game, running back Woody Marks was down on the field with an injury.
Marks made a strong run up the middle of the field but was down after the play. The trainers had to attend to him as he could not get up on his own. Marks appeared to have banged his head hard on the ground during the tackle. Though Marks was able to walk off the field under his power, he headed straight for the injury tent, likely being checked for a concussion.
Marks did suffer a concussion that will keep him out for the remainder of the game vs. rival Notre Dame.
Losing Marks is massive for the Trojans offense. Not long after exiting the game, the USC offense struggled and had to punt the ball away. He is the offensive MVP of this team, posing a threat in the passing game as well. In Marks’ spot will be running back Quinten Joyner, who has played often this season. Joyner is still a strong player who could push the offense down the field.
Before the Notre Dame, Marks already surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season. He has 1,100 total rushing yards, and he has scored nine touchdowns for the Trojans offense. Marks is USC’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Ronald Jones II rushed for 1,550 yards in 2017.
Marks, a Mississippi State transfer, made an immediate impact upon his arrival in Southern California.
Marks is averaging 129.18 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks 16th in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. He is a vocal leader on the Trojans team and will be sorely missed by his teammates.
Marks has also been dealing with an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks, which has caused him to miss some time during games.
MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC