Vince Young Reveals Thoughts During Epic USC Trojans-Texas Longhorns Rose Bowl
The USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns played in an all-time classic Rose Bowl to cap off the 2005-2006 college football season, with Texas winning 41-38. This season marks the 20-year anniversary of the game.
Vince Young: "Everybody Did What They Were Supposed To Do"
The most iconic play of this game was made by Texas quarterback Vince Young. With the Longhorns trialing 38-33 with 26 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, they faced a 4th down and five at the USC nine-yard-line.
Young took the snap in the shotgun and was flushed out to his right, where he sprinted to the corner of the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown with just 19 seconds remaining.
Young recently spoke on The Triple Option podcast about this play and what was going through his head in the moment.
“I was definitely nervous,” Young said. “I was just thinking about just basically getting there first down to try to keep the clock running and keep the ball out of their hands, but Coach (Pete) Carroll ran that blitz a couple of times on me in that game.”
Young credited his teammates for picking up the blitz that allowed him to run on the edge and score the game winning touchdown to make Texas Rose Bowl and National Champions.
“(Jonathan) Scott and Justin Blalock did what they were supposed to do,” Young said. “Everybody didn’t try to do no superman play. Everybody did what they were supposed to do.”
This would be the last time the Trojans would play for a BCS National championship in the Pete Caroll era. The Trojans are still trying to make it back to the big stage to this day, only now it is called the College Football Playoff.
USC's Dominance Under Pete Carroll
The USC Trojans were a buzzsaw with Pete Carroll as coach during the 2000’s. Carroll coached the Trojans from 2001 through 2009. During this run, USC had an overall record of 97-19 with seven Pac-10 championships, four Rose Bowl wins, and two claimed national championships in 2003 and 2004.
They were must-see TV with three different players on the team winning Heisman trophies; quarterback Carson Palmer in 2002, quarterback Matt Leinart in 2004, and running back Reggie Bush in 2005.
Following the 2009 season, Carroll made the move back to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010 through 2023, going 137-89, with a Super Bowl victory. He and the Seahawks parted ways following the 2023 season.
Earlier this offseason, Carroll was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as coach. This will be Carroll’s fourth different stint in the NFL after his time with the New York Jets in 1994, New England Patriots from 1997 through 1999, and his run in Seattle.