How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, Prediction, Preview
The USC Trojans had a statement win against the Missouri State Bears, but now sights are set toward a new opponent. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will face the Georgia Southern Eagles and former USC coach Clay Helton on Saturday, looking for another big win.
How To Watch
The USC Trojans will face the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 4:30 p.m. PT. at L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 28.5-point favorites against Georgia Southern on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -8000, and the total points are 62.5.
Can USC’s Offense Stay Explosive?
The USC Trojans have the chance to show that their offensive performance from week one was not a one-time thing. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is already showing improvement from last season, as seen from his first game of the year.
Maiava finished going 15-of-18 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. After putting up over 300 total yards in the first half, Maiava was pulled to give true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet a shot.
USC put up 73 points, the most in all of college football, and the most by the program since 1930. The high-scoring game was also thanks to the running back room, as every player in the position to play against Missouri State scored a touchdown.
Freshman running back King Miller stood out with four carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, and he will be a playmaker for USC for as long as he is with the program.
A good sign for USC fans was tight end Lake McRee having two receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown. After battling injuries, McRee returned to USC and is already making a strong impression on the offense.
USC’s offense finished with nine different players scoring a touchdown, the most in program history. Looking ahead to the matchup against the Eagles, Riley and the Trojans' offense could have another major win.
USC’s Defense Prepares For Another Dominant Performance
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is in his second season with the program, and the defense was on fire against Missouri State. The Trojans logged 13 tackles for loss for minus 47 yards, the most in the nation over the weekend. The team also had five sacks.
Defensive end Braylan Shelby led the Trojans with four tackles, which included 3.5 for loss, having a standout performance. The defensive line as a whole put on a show without true freshman Jahkeem Stewart.
Heading into the Trojans' next game, Stewart is back at practice and is trending towards making his debut with USC.
Why Georgia Southern Has A Chip On Their Shoulder
The Georgia Southern Eagles are coming off a loss, looking to get their first win of the season. In addition to needing a win, former Trojans coach Clay Helton is returning to L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Helton started with USC as a quarterbacks coach in 2010, before taking over the permanent head coaching position in 2015. He was let go by the program early in the 2021 season after a loss against Stanford. Helton will be returning to the program that fired him just a couple of years ago, looking for a win against his former team.
Georgia Southern quarterback JC French is back for his fourth season with the Eagles. Last week, French passed for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Turnovers have been an issue for the Eagles quarterback, and the USC defense has a chance to make a statement early.
Defensively, linebacker Davon Hicks is a big player for the Eagles and will be a player to watch. Hicks is a fifth-year senior, looking to prevent USC from having another dominant performance.
USC vs. Georgia Southern Prediction
The USC Trojans will start the season 2-0 with a big win against the Georgia Southern Eagles, 53-10.
After USC faces the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Trojans will face the Purdue Boilermakers, their first conference opponent, on Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
