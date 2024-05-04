USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Earns Major Pre-Draft Invite
USC Trojans point guard Isaiah Collier numbers among the 78 players who have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, per an NBA Communications press statement. Collier's backup, Bronny James, will also partake.
Stunningly, Collier's backcourt mate, fifth-year senior guard Boogie Ellis, did not earn an invite. And, again, Ellis' own backup, Bronny James, did.
The action tips off from May 12-19 in Chicago, at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis.
Collier had been expected to be a potential one-and-done lottery selection in this year's draft. But that was before he played.
During a disappointing 15-18 season that saw the eventual departure of Andy Enfield to SMU, Collier impressed athletically, but his shooting issues were glaring, and he was dogged by injuries. The 6-foot-5 guard was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, while averaging 16.3 points on .490/.338/.673 shooting splits, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals a night.
He still seems on track to be at least a mid-first round pick, but he is no longer a shoo-in to make the lottery. He'll get an opportunity to show off what he can do in the context of his competitors.
