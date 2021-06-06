LOOK: 22' Louisiana Product Shazz Preston Sports USC Jersey

The No. 8 overall wide receiver arrives on the Trojans' campus.

2022 wide receiver Shazz Preston had a 'beautiful day' during his visit at USC.

The Saint James, LA native's father Shawn Preston took to social media to share photos of his son sporting the Cardinal and Gold alongside USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, head coach Clay Helton and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

Preston is a four-star prospect and the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana per 247Sports. He is 6'0", 190-pounds and currently has 20 offers on the table.

According to 247Sports, alongside the official visit to USC, Preston will preview the Texas Longhorns' program on June 18.

The St. James High School product is a duel sport athlete, but particularly good at football. In 2019 he helped his team achieve a 15-0 record and the Louisiana 3A state championship. To add, he is extremely versatile and can play outside or in the slot, which is a trait USC tends to lean towards when picking receivers.

According to MaxPreps, Preston accumulated 865 yards, 78.6 yards per game, 50 receptions, and nine touchdowns during the 2020-21 season. In his two-year high school career he has totaled 1,183 yards, 113 receptions, 72.4 yards per game, and 18 touchdowns.

