USC Trojans' Surprise Addition To Lincoln Riley Coaching Staff
The USC Trojans opened up fall camp this week and a new face was roaming the sidelines during their practice on Wednesday
USC coach Lincoln Riley confirmed on Wednesday that former Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has joined the Trojans coaching staff as a defensive analyst. Klemm most recently served as the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots in 2023.
Riley spoke about what led to the arrival of Klemm after the Trojans' fall camp practice on Wednesday.
"Adrian was available and we had an open position. We were actively looking for someone with an offensive background for a defensive role, which is a little bit tough to find sometimes. He'd obviously had some familiarity with this place and with people on our staff. We got a chance to connect with him and it just made sense," Riley said.
Klemm was a longtime offensive line coach prior to his arrival at USC. In addition to working for the Patriots and Ducks, Klemm has bounds of experience working at the collegiate and professional level, including a five year stint from 2012-16 as an assistant coach with UCLA.
Prior to his time as a coach, Klemm played in the NFL from 2000-07. He was a second round draft pick out of Hawaii by the New England Patriots. He spent a season with the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and with the Oakland Raiders in 2007.
Listed as a defensive analyst, Klemm's role with the Trojans will vary. Stemming from an offensive background, Klemm should provide a veteran voice to the Trojans' coaching staff regardless of his role.
"We're certainly going to use him in a few other areas as well, but he'll work primarily with our defensive staff," Riley said. "Adding a coach with his pedigree and his history, we're going to find a lot of ways to allow him to help the Trojans."
Riley's words insinuate that Klemm will more than likely be helping out on the offensive side of the ball in addition to his duties on defense. Expect to see Klemm helping out offensive line coach Zach Hanson, who is entering his first season as the position coach.
The California native is easily the most experienced analyst on the coaching staff and should bring a boost to the Trojans' defense with his knowledge of offensive schemes. During his tenure at Oregon and UCLA, Klemm was the team's run game coordinator. As a defensive analyst, he will be able to use those experiences to help out the Trojans, but on the defensive side of the ball.
During his time at Oregon and UCLA, Klemm was known as a tenacious recruiter. He will also provide some assistance for the Trojans' staff on the recruiting trail.