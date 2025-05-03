Utah Runnin' Utes secure commitment from talented mid-major transfer

Western Kentucky forward transfer Babacar Faye has signed with Utah, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports.



The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Faye averaged 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 10 games for WKU this past season.https://t.co/wkYKVSg3vh pic.twitter.com/far5Omf15t