Utah Runnin' Utes secure commitment from talented mid-major transfer
As Utah coach Alex Jensen and his staff reel in talent via the transfer portal, the Utes' identity for the 2025-26 season continues to take shape.
Utah's latest addition is Western Kentucky transfer Babacar Faye, according to reports. The 6-foot-8 forward is the second ex-Hilltoppers player to commit to the Utes this week, joining 6-foot-2 guard Don McHenry.
Faye will have one year of eligibility remaining after only appearing in 10 games last season due to injury. When healthy, he'll provide plenty of size, athleticism and productivity to Utah's frontcourt. Last season, Faye averaged 15.2 point, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.7% from the field.
Faye posted a career-high 28 points to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal in the Hilltoppers' season opener against Wichita State. He recorded double-digit outings in eight of his 10 appearances last season, including a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double against Evansville.
Faye transferred to Western Kentucky in 2023 after spending two seasons at the College of Charleston, where he appeared in 65 games and made 14 starts for Pat Kelsey.
A native of Saly, Senegal, Faye attended the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal prior to making the jump to Division-I hoops in the U.S. He was invited to participate in the 2020 NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp held at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, which featured the top international-born teenagers as selected by the NBA and FIBA.
So far this spring, Jensen and company have also reeled in 6-foot-4 guard Elijah "Choppa" Moore (5.2 ppg at Syracuse), 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo (6.9 ppg at Akron), 6-foot-3 guardTerrence Brown (20.6 ppg at Fairleigh Dickinson), 6-foot-6 wing Jahki Howard (4.2 ppg at Auburn) and 6-foot-7 forward Seydou Traore (5.9 ppg at Iowa) out of the portal. According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, the Utes' incoming class ranks No. 51 in the country and No. 11 in the Big 12.