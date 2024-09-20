No. 12 Utah vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
No. 12 Utah travels to Stillwater to face No. 14 Oklahoma State in a pivotal Big 12 battle. The Utes have stayed consistent even with quarterback Cam Rising out last week with a hand injury. It has been the same for the Cowboys who start the season off undefeated at 3-0. Oklahoma State hopes to stay atop the conference standing in what could be the first round of a potential title game matchup.
These two teams have only played once before in the 1945 season. Despite being picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason media poll, the Utes are underdogs to open conference play. It's the battle of experienced coaches and quarterbacks. Utah's Kyle Whittingham and OSU's Mike Gundy are each 20 years deep in their respective tenures. Rising will face off against Cowboys QB Alan Bowman, who comes in as a sixth-year senior.
The Utes starting signal-caller should be healthy for the game and can change the tune of the entire offense. Since 2021, Utah has five losses when Rising starts and finishes games. Isaac Wilson did a great job stepping last week for the win over Utah State. The younger brother of Denver Broncos QB Zack Wilson has lived up to the hype of being one of the nation's best recruits.
While Bowman runs the show for the Pokes, Ollie Gordon II has been the star out of the backfield. However, he's still looking for a breakout game in 2024 with 216 yards on 3.5 yards per carry in three games. Utah will have to keep him under the century mark on Saturday afternoon to find success. Gordon runs behind one of the nation's most experienced offensive lines, but they will be tested by the Utes "Bang em' up" defense. Utah ranks as one of the best with 10 sacks in three games. We'll find out just how good each team is in the trenches.
The Utes have a major opportunity to stand their ground and prove they're the team to beat in the Big 12. Oklahoma State has to work out the fine details, but are a legitimate threat. Rising needs a solid game on the national stage for the Utes to crack the Top 10 in next week's AP Poll.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Utah vs. Oklahoma State
Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
TV: FOX (Available on FuboTV)
Odds: OSU -2.5