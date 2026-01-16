Vanderbilt Lands Experienced Talent from Transfer Portal
As the transfer portal window draws to a close, Clark Lea and the Commodores staff have remained active in adding new talent up until the final day.
On Thursday, January 15, less than 24 hours before the opportunity for players to enter the transfer portal closes, Vanderbilt added its 16th new player to the roster for next season, landing an experienced talent out of the ACC.
Edge rusher Edwin Kolenge, a former 3-Star prospect in the class of 2022, officially committed to the Commodores, according to On3. He is the sixth new addition to the defense, and joins Vanderbilt with one remaining year of eligibility.
Kolenge spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill with the Eagles, compiling 50 tackles, 4.5 TFL's and 3.0 sacks, as well as a forced fumble and blocked punt.
He redshirted in his freshman season, but then saw time in 13 games his second year. 2024 saw him take a bit of a step back in production, only seeing time in nine games, before becoming a regular starter in his final season with Boston College.
He joins Brian Allen and CJ Jackson as the third edge rusher addition this offseason.
As a prospect, Kolenge was listed as a 3-Star linebacker and was ranked as the No. 71 player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He split his four seasons of varsity football between three different schools, spending two years at Dalbe-Viau Secondary School in Quebec, Canada before moving down to Florida to suit up for Clearwater International Academy as a junior.
Finally, in his senior season, Kolenge transferred to The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut where he was then recruited by Boston College.
While it is unclear what his role will be with the Commodores next season, the former 3-Star prospect is likely to compete to become a regular contributor along the Vanderbilt defensive front. He brings the second most experience of any transfer prospect at the position, and has proven to be a productive player at the Power Four level.
Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers
- EDGE CJ Jackson, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. (Committed on 01/09/2026)
- EDGE Brian Allen, Jr., 6-foot-3, 264 lbs. (Committed 01/11/2026)
- EDGE Edwin Kolenge, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. (Committed on 01/15/2026)
- TE Maurice Veney, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. (Committed on 11/25/2025)
- TE Jayvontay Conner, 6-foot-4, 231 lbs. (Committed on 01/04/2026)
- TE Walter Taylor, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. (Committed 01/14/2026)
- LS Kaden Schickel, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. (Committed 01/20/2026)
- OL Beau Johnson, 6-foot-6, 297 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- OL Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 315 lbs. (Committed 01/11/2026)
- DL Talan Carter, 6-foot-1, 300 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- CB Cobey Sellers, 5-foot-11, 176 lbs. (Committed on 01/06/2026)
- IOL Lyndon Cooper, 6-foot-2, 310 lbs. (Committed 01/07/2026)
- P Tyler Ebel, 6-foot-4, 235 lbs. (Committed 01/08/2026)
- S Ricardo Jones, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. (Committed 01/11/2026)
- WR Cole Adams, 5-foot-10, 183 lbs. (Committed on 01/09/2026)
- WR Ja'Cory Thomas, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. (Committed 01/12/2026)
Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers
- CB Trudell Berry (Committed to Oklahoma State on 01/13/2026)
- DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala
- EDGE Linus Zunk (Committed to Washington State on 01/08/2026)
- IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026)
- LB Randon Fontenette (Committed to Colorado on 01/11/2026)
- OT Misael Sandoval (Committed to Ball State on 01/12/2026)
- RB AJ Newberry
- RB Chase Gillespie
- TE Larry Benton III
- TE Witt Edwards
- QB Jeremy St-Hilaire
- QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2026)
- WR Tre Richardson (Committed to Louisville on 01/09/2026)
- WR Chance Fitzgerald
- WR Jeremiah Dillon
- WR Boski Barrett
