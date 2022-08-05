Virginia Basketball Makes Top Three for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser

One of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023 is nearing a decision. Four-star Jamie Kaiser, who has long been pursued as one of Virginia's top targets in this recruiting class, cut his recruitment down to just three final schools on Friday and UVA made the list along with Indiana and Maryland. Per On3's Joe Tipton, Kaiser will announce his college decision on Sunday, August 7th.

This has been quite the eventful and life-changing summer for Kaiser, who originally intended to make his college decision back in June. He then saw his recruitment take off after delivering some strong performances this summer, resulting in a flurry of new offers.

The 6'6", 200-pound wing from Burke, Virginia has collected offers from nearly 40 programs. Kaiser cut out several big-name programs such as UCLA, Wisconsin, Iowa and more, leaving Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana as the finalists.

247Sports rates Kaiser as the No. 73-ranked player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the class of 2023, and the No. 8 prospect from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Kaiser previously played at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia, but he plans to play his final season of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. In his junior season at Bishop Ireton, Kaiser averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and led his team in both categories.

See his junior yeah high school basketball highlights here:

Kaiser has taken official visits to each of the finalist programs, including one to Virginia back in early June.

“Coach [Tony] Bennett has produced pros, especially at the big guard position," Kaiser told On3. "That’s something he really preached to me and my family. I really like his staff and what they’re all about. When I took the visit with my mom, she really enjoyed it and I was able to talk to the players too. Coach really likes the way I defend and shoot and thinks I could fit right in.”

Maryland is still considered the frontrunner for Kaiser, but Virginia is right there as well. Both coaching staffs have been in hot pursuit of the DMV player all summer long. His highly-contested recruitment will come to an end on Sunday, when Kaiser reveals his college decision.

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

