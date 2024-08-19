Hoos in the NFL: Recapping Preseason Week 2 for Former UVA Football Players
Another week of the NFL preseason has been completed and nine former Virginia football players saw the field in preseason action this past weekend, while four other former Cavaliers were inactive in week 2. Let's check in on how all these former Wahoos in the NFL fared through the second week of the 2024 NFL Preseason.
Former UVA defensive back Anthony Johnson played significant snaps for the Atlanta Falcons against the Baltimore Ravens, recorded five tackles and four solo stops. Johnson played 46 snaps in the defensive secondary, good for 78% of Atlanta's defensive snaps, as well as 11 snaps on special teams.
After serving as a captain in the Ravens' first preseason game last week, Brent Urban played just 16 snaps against the Falcons, but that was enough for him to record a tackle and a quarterback hit.
Former Cavalier defensive back Joey Blount played 20 snaps on defense for the Arizona Cardinals against the Indianapolis Colts. That accounted for 28% of Arizona's defensive snaps, though he didn't record any defensive stats, and Blount also played 13 snaps on special teams, more than half of Arizona's special teams snaps.
Also playing in that game was former UVA tight end Jelani Woods, who played a lot early in the game with some other Colts tight ends sitting out of the game, but he then exited the game in the second quarter with a toe injury and did not return. Woods is expected to be available for next week's preseason finale against the Bengals, but it might be too late, as he is missing crucial practice and game snaps that could determine if the the 2022 third-round pick going to make the 53-man roster for the Colts, as reported by The Athletic.
Continuing, Bryce Hall logged 29 defensive snaps for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38% of their defensive snaps, and made four tackles, three of which were unassisted. Hall also played four snaps on special teams (16%).
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden made two tackles, including one solo stop, against the Dallas Cowboys.
Moving over to the offensive side of the ball, Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Malik Washington made one catch for four yards on two targets against the Washington Commanders. Washington also returned one kickoff for 20 yards and returned five punts for 35 yards, continuing to show that he could make a big impact in his rookie campaign as a returner.
On the opposite sideline in that game was another former UVA wide receiver in Olamide Zaccheaus, who registered two receptions for nine yards on four targets for the Commanders against the Dolphins. Zaccheaus played 14 snaps, or 18% of Washington's offensive snaps.
Finally, former Virginia offensive lineman Chris Glaser played 44 snaps at guard for the New York Jets against the Carolina Panthers, good for 72% of the team's offensive snaps.
Inactive in that game for the Jets was fellow UVA alum Morgan Moses, expected to be the team's starting right tackle in his 11th season in the NFL.
Second-year wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was inactive for the Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos, as the Packers clearly saw enough from Wicks in week 1 when he used his only snap on the field to haul in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love.
The Wahoo safety tandem of Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod were both inactive for the Cleveland Browns against the Minnesota Vikings.
