Virginia to Host Washington State WR Carlos Hernandez for Visit

Washington State WR transfer Carlos Hernandez has set a trio of visits, a source tells @247Sports.



Utah - Jan. 3

Wake Forest - Jan. 4

Virginia - Jan. 6



Hernandez has 55 catches for 655 yards as an underclassman the last 2 years.