Virginia to Host Washington State WR Carlos Hernandez for Visit
The recruiting dead period has come to an end and the Virginia football coaching staff is back to work in the transfer portal, looking for more potential additions to their roster for 2025. The Cavaliers have landed 11 transfers so far, six defensive players and five offensive players, but there are still several positions of need for UVA to address in the portal.
Virginia secured a commitment from Purdue wide receiver transfer Jahmal Edrine, but the Hoos appear to in the market for more reinforcements at the receiver position, as Washington State transfer wide receiver Carlos Hernandez is reportedly taking a visit to UVA on January 6th, according to a report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Hummer says Hernandez will visit Utah on January 3rd and Wake Forest on January 4th before heading to Charlottesville on January 6th.
A 6'0", 189-pound wideout from Alhambra, California, Hernandez played in 20 games over the last two seasons in Pullman, totaling 55 receptions for 655 yards and five touchdowns. As a freshman in 2023, Hernandez played in all 12 games and racked up 24 catches for 258 yards. He had seven receptions in a win against Oregon State and had two catches that went for 48 and 29 yards in Washington State's win over Colorado.
An injury caused Hernandez to miss the first five games of the 2024 season, but he still played in eight games and started six, recording 31 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns this season. He found the end zone in three of his last four games and his best game of the season came against Syracuse in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl on December 27th, hauling in a career-high eight passes for 80 yards and scoring a 42-yard touchdown.
Hernandez entered the transfer portal a couple of days after the bowl game and Virginia seems to be among the contending programs to land his commitment. The Cavaliers had six wide receivers enter the transfer portal after the season ended, most notably their leading receiver Malachi Fields, who transferred to Notre Dame. UVA is set to return Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, Kameron Courtney, and Andre Greene Jr. and have added Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine, but the Hoos are still hoping to add another wide receiver to bolster the weapons at the disposal of new quarterback Chandler Morris in 2025.
