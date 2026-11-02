BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2026-27 season is nearly here. The Hokies contest Coppin State tomorrow — ahead of Tech's showdown with the Eagles, here's what to know about where you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

TV Voices: Corey Spector (play-by-play), Mack McCarthy (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Evan Hughes (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Quick Hits

Virginia Tech has never lost to Coppin State, winning each of its five games by an average of 39 points per game. The last matchup came in 2023, a 100-55 Virginia Tech win. The Hokies' margin of vicrtory has never been fewer than 32 points under Young.

While Virginia Tech's contest against Coppin State should be a facile one, the remainder of its non-conference schedule is a cut above previous years. Per game notes, the Hokies will play six Power Four games — and just one will come at Cassell Coliseum, that being the SEC/ACC Challenge against Ole Miss on Dec. 1.

Virginia Tech will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to play Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes made the Elite Eight last season. The Hokies will also play Northwestern (Nov. 20) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 22), representing a semi-homecoming for guard Jaylen Curry, who spent time at Oklahoma State (plus UMass). Curry has averaged 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over his three seasons of college ball.

Tech also plays West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., on Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET and UCF on Dec. 19. The Hokies open conference play at home against Louisville on Dec. 30 (The CW, 8 p.m. ET). The two teams Virginia Tech will play at home and away this season are Virginia (road on Jan. 30, home on Feb. 23) and Boston College (home on Jan. 9, road on Feb. 20).

This year, Virginia Tech's roster enters its season with 10 newcomers, including eight transfers: Curry (Oklahoma State), guard Ethan Copeland (Stetson), guard Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic), guard Ned Hull (Elon), center Miles Heide (San Diego State), forward Kuol Atak (Oklahoma), center Musa Sagnia (NC State), and guard Butta Johnson (Clemson).

Last year, the Hokies went 19-13 (8-10 ACC), finishing the season without an NCAA Tournament berth for the fourth straight season. Tech lost nine games by single-digits, including four by one possession. The Hokies were 5-4 in one-possession games and lost to Stanford, SMU and Miami by one point. Tech's loss to SMU on Jan. 14 came off a Boopie Miller half-court make as time expired.

Virginia Tech enters its 2026-27 season with the power of three key returners: senior forward Amani Hansberry, who averaged a team-high 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds en route to All-ACC Honorable Mention honors, is back. Hansberry was named to the Preseason All-ACC Second Team in October.

Junior guard Ben Hammond is back, too. The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 13.2 points, including 14.9 points per game in league play and six games with 20 or more points — spearheaded by a 30-point effort against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31, 2025. He finished second in the ACC last season with 2.0 steals per game, tying the program record for single-game steals with six against Syracuse.