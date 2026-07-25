How Close is Virginia Tech To Competing for an ACC Championship?

James Franklin didn't take the Virginia Tech job with the goal of simply getting the Hokies back to bowl games. The expectation in Blacksburg is much higher than that. Competing for ACC championships is the eventual standard, and while nobody expects that to happen overnight after a 3-9 campaign in 2025, the question is fair to ask: How far away is Virginia Tech from getting back into that conversation?

The answer is probably closer than some believe, but not close enough to make it a realistic expectation in 2026. A reasonable timeline feels like two to three years if all breaks right.

That's not meant as a criticism of the current roster. It's simply the reality of rebuilding a program that spent the better part of the last decade searching for consistency. Franklin inherited a team with talent, but he also inherited one that has to learn how to win football games again.

Virginia Tech returns 14 starters from last season, including several players expected to anchor the offense. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer arrived through the transfer portal with plenty of upside, racking up 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions and starting the last seven games of the season for Penn State. Meanwhile, tight end Luke Reynolds gives the Hokies another legitimate weapon. Wide receiver Ayden Greene (516 yards, 31 receptions, three TDs) is coming off a breakout season, and the Hokies added Que'Sean Brown (846 yards, five TDs at Duke in 2025).

Defensively, there are building blocks as well. The Hokies have added to the front and to the secondary through recruiting and the transfer portal (Javion Hilson, Samuel Okunlola, Jaquez White, Kenny Woseley, etc.), and another year in the strength program should help several young contributors take meaningful steps forward.

Programs competing for conference championships consistently stack recruiting classes, develop depth, and avoid major drop-offs when injuries force their rosters to look further down the depth chart. That's the part of the rebuild Virginia Tech is still working toward.

Franklin has already made progress on the recruiting trail. His first full recruiting cycle — it currently ranks No. 19 on On3/Rivals and No. 15 on 247Sports — injected optimism into the program, and his staff has emphasized building through high school recruiting while supplementing needs in the transfer portal. If those classes develop the way Virginia Tech hopes, the roster should look dramatically different by 2028 than it does today.

The Hokies also need time to establish an identity under Franklin. Whether it's the offensive philosophy, defensive scheme, or overall culture, consistency doesn't happen overnight. Players need repetitions. Young contributors need experience. Leadership has to emerge naturally within the locker room.

The schedule also plays a role. The ACC appears to remain wide open behind its top contender Miami but schools like Clemson, Miami, Louisville and SMU have established themselves as programs capable of winning double-digit games. Virginia Tech has to prove it belongs in that tier before anyone can realistically project the Hokies into Charlotte. That doesn't mean progress can't happen immediately. The Hokies draw a s

A winning season in 2026 would represent an important step. Pushing toward eight or nine wins in 2027 would put Virginia Tech firmly back into the upper half of the conference. If recruiting continues trending upward, the quarterback position stabilizes, and Franklin's culture takes hold, 2028 feels like the season when Virginia Tech could realistically enter the year with legitimate ACC Championship aspirations.

That's the timeline rebuilding programs hope for, and it's one that seems attainable in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech isn't one player away or one lucky season away from playing for an ACC title. But I also believe that it isn't staring at a five- or six-year rebuild.

Now comes the difficult part: turning potential into championships.