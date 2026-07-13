Five Candidates to be Virginia Tech's Next Freshman Phenom

When James Franklin was hired on Nov. 17, Virginia Tech's recruiting class ranked 124th in the country. Two weeks later, it ranked in the top 25, with eight four-stars, tied for the most in a single class in program history. Buried in that sprint was a first: No VT class had ever featured a four-star at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in the same haul.

Franklin built his name at Penn State on developing young players early, and he's spent every practice since January telling this group that no depth chart spot is safe.

Here are five true freshmen who could break through in 2026.

Messiah Mickens, Running Back

Mickens was the first commitment of the Franklin era, and by most accounts the one who got the class rolling. The four-star from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is the No. 14 back in the country and the first top-10 Pennsylvania prospect to sign with the Hokies since Shai McKenzie in 2014. He ran for nearly 4,000 yards in high school. The room in front of him is real. Marcellous Hawkins is the RB1 when healthy, and redshirt freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr. is expected to take a leap. Mickens was also held out of the spring game, so there's no April tape. But he's the only high school back Franklin signed, and his carries could come early.

Davion Brown, Wide Receiver

Brown picked Virginia Tech in part for a chance to play early. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Richmond product is a four-star by ESPN and Rivals, the No. 1 receiver in Virginia per ESPN, and he left Trinity Episcopal with 3,090 career receiving yards, the second-most in the Richmond area's recorded history. The opening is there, too. Franklin has called the receiver room beyond senior Ayden Greene an "earn-it" group, and VT's receivers caught just three passes of 40-plus yards all of last season. A former Penn State pledge who does damage after the catch is the kind of jolt that the offense needs.

Terry Wiggins, Linebacker

If you're ranking this class on pure prospect grade, Wiggins sits at the top of Virginia Tech's class of 2026 recruits. The Coatesville, Pennsylvania product is a consensus four-star, rated the No. 8 linebacker in the country by 247Sports and a Navy All-American Bowl invitee. He piled up 92 tackles, 14 for loss and four sacks as a senior, and blocked five kicks for good measure. He's another Franklin flip from Penn State, and he lands at a position where Virginia Tech has scrapped for answers for years.

Amauri Polydor, Cornerback

A three-star flip from Penn State, the 6-foot, 177-pound Baltimore native was penciled in for a redshirt by most people, then tied for the spring game lead with seven tackles. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry took notice. Polydor picked off eight passes as a junior at Mt. Zion Prep before finishing his high school career at Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances. The corner room stayed unsettled all spring, banged up and without a clear-cut starter, and Franklin's rule doesn't change with class: the best players play. Polydor is playing like someone who plans to.

Every list needs the in-state kid nobody's hyping yet. Richardson is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound three-star from Hopewell, the program that sent TreVeyon Henderson to Ohio State, and he flipped home from Oklahoma after Franklin took the job. As an early enrollee, he got a long spring look. With fellow freshman Garrett Witherington sidelined by injury, Richardson saw more work than expected and was one of the handful of freshmen on the field in the spring game. He plays both ways at Hopewell and shows up on tape with college-ready strength.