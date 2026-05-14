Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Virginia Tech Continues Its Climb After Peter Bourque's Commitment

James Franklin and Virginia Tech Football continue to trend up in recruiting and they made a big statement today by landing four-star quarterback Peter Bourque over Georgia and Penn State. Bourque was the top uncommitted quarterback in the class of 2027 and being able to beat out the Bulldogs for a blue-chip recruit is a big deal for this program.

With his commitment, Virginia Tech's recruiting class now has a recruiting score of 186.45, which is good for 13th in the country and the Hokies are nearing a top ten class, as well as catching Miami for the No. 1 class in the ACC. The gap between Virginia Tech and getting into the top ten has shrunk considerably.

Here is how the ACC looks after the Hokies big day (rankings courtesy of 247Sports):

1. Miami (10th nationally)

2. Virginia Tech (13th)

3. Louisville (16th)

4. Syracuse (19th)

5. Cal (20th)

6. NC State (31st)

7. Clemson (34th)

8. Duke (42nd)

9. Boston College (43rd)

10. Wake Forest (44th)

11. Florida State (45th)

12. Pittsburgh (46th)

13. Virginia (51st)

14. SMU (55th)

15. Stanford (57th)

16. North Carolina (60th)

17. Georgia Tech (75th)

Now Franklin and his staff have to prove that they can maintain this high of a ranking, not only by adding more blue-chip talent to the class, but by holding on to the prospects that are already committed. The Hokies have some highly touted players in their class and just because they are committed, that does not mean that other teams are going to try and stop flipping them and making them change their minds.

Can Virginia Tech finally unseat Miami as the top recruiting team in the ACC? I think that is going to be a tall task, even with the Hurricanes projected to take a smaller class that will be in the 20-22 range in terms of the number of commitments. Mario Cristobal and his staff are still in the mix for several of the best prospects in the 2027 class and while they may not get all of them, they are also not going to miss on all of them either.

Even if Virginia Tech can't catch up to Miami, this is a massive commitment and beating out an SEC powerhouse like Georgia should not be overlooked. This is one of the reasons that Franklin was hired and if he can continue to deliver results like this, Virginia Tech is going to be competing for ACC Championships and College Football Playoff Berths during his tenure.

Updated 2027 Virginia Tech commitments