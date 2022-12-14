How to Watch Wake Forest Basketball vs Appalachian State
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (7-3) vs App State (6-4)
Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)
Tipoff: 7pm ET
Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics
TV: ACC Network
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Broadcast Team: Wes Durham and Dan Bonner
Spread: Wake Forest -11.5
Total: 141
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has an 87% chance to win.
