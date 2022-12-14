Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest Basketball vs Appalachian State

The Deacs return home to the Joel to take on the Mountaineers

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (7-3) vs App State (6-4)

Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Tipoff: 7pm ET

Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham and Dan Bonner

Spread: Wake Forest -11.5

Total: 141

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has an 87% chance to win.

