Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against Delaware
The ACC announced on Monday the kickoff time and TV schedule for its Week 13 matchup between Wake Forest (6-3, 3-3 ACC) and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4, 3-3 CUSA). Kickoff is slated for Noon ET, from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, and will be televised on The ACC Network.
It marks the third time that Wake Forest will play on the network this season, as it will witness just the third-ever meeting between the Deacons and the Blue Hens. The game will further mark the final home game for Wake Forest.
The Blue Hens are the latest addition to Conference USA. After entering the FBS in 2024, which began what is a two-year transition, Delaware officially joined the conference on July 1, 2025. Before the transition, the Blue Hens were part of the Coastal Athletic Conference, and went 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play last season.
Delaware started the season 3-1, with wins over Del State, UConn, and Florida International University. They suffered their first loss to Colorado to open September, and then fell in back-to-back contests against Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State to begin October. Delaware is now coming off a 25-24 victory over Louisiana Tech before heading down to Huntsville, Texas, to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats.
2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Oct. 25 v. SMU* (W, 13-12)
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | (L, 42-7)
Nov. 8 at Virginia* | (W, 16-9)
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | Noon ET on The ACC Network
Nov. 29 at Duke* | Time TBA
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?
After a gritty win to knock off No. 14 Virginia in Charlottesville, the Demon Deacons punched their ticket to a bowl game. Now with bowl eligibility in head coach Jake Dickert’s first season, Wake Forest will look to roll on when it hosts Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-5, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 15. The game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on The CW.