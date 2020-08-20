Freshmen Faces: BANDIT Lanell Carr

Recruitment

Lanell Carr (6'2", 240 lbs) of De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, Missouri made his commitment to the Mountaineers known on June 16th, 2019. He chose West Virginia over other offers from Kansas State, Maryland, Rutgers, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and many others.

Player Breakdown

Carr has a knack for getting into the backfield and racking up sacks and tackles for loss. He's got pretty good speed to go along with his size and makes the life of a left/right tackle very difficult. He can drop back in coverage, but his best trait by far is being a pass rusher and after reviewing film of those in the previous signing class, I think it's safe to say he is the best pass rusher to come from that group.

2020 Outlook

Carr already has the build of a college football player, but more importantly, I think he can make an impact early in his career. I don't know if he will have a huge role on the defense, but in a year where players are likely to play in as many games as possible and retain their redshirt, I think you'll see Carr quite a bit towards the end of the season.

