Arizona Strikes Back, Takes Series Against West Virginia
Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia bullpen gave up eight runs in the final two innings as the Mountaineers fell to the Arizona Wildcats in game three to drop their first series of the season.
For the third consecutive game, Arizona grabbed the early lead and junior Adonys Guzman got the honors of giving the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage in the top of the second inning with a solo home run.
Arizona added two runs in the third after senior Garen Caulfield singled into rightfield and junior Maddox Mihalakis followed with a two-run shot over the right field wall for a 3-0 lead.
West Virginia pulled within a run in the bottom of the frame when freshman Gavin Kelley smacked a leadoff single, then Sam White drove the 1-2 pitch into the Mountaineer bullpen for a two-run home run.
In the bottom of the fourth, senior grant Hussey delivered a leadoff single through the right side and sophomore Armani Guzman ripped a two-out single back up the middle before senior Jace Rinehart hugged the right field foul line for a two-RBI double and a 4-3 WVU lead.
Arizona reclaimed the lead with a six-run eighth inning after junior Aaron Walton line a one out single, then junior Mason White blasted a two-run home run. The Wildcats loaded the bases before a pitch got passed freshman catcher Gavin Kelley scored another run. Arizona continued the uptu with RBI doubles from sophomores Andrew Cain and TJ Adams.
The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the ninth for the 11-4 decision.
