Darian DeVries Speaks on the Impact of Each Member of West Virginia's Senior Class
Saturday evening will mark the final game inside the WVU Coliseum for five seniors as they close out the regular season against UCF. Jayden Stone would be the sixth senior, but he will not be participating and has been out all season.
On Friday, head coach Darian DeVries was asked to give a little explanation as to how important each senior has been to the success of this year's team.
Javon Small
“I think what he’s done for this team and this year with the circumstances and things, I think it may be as good of an individual season that I’ve been a part of - right up there. Certainly, there are some others too, but you couldn’t have asked a lot more from what he gave us this year. Just an incredible player.”
Eduardo Andre
“You look at him and the progress he made even from June until now and the impact he’s had with his shot-blocking. Even just a little bit of his personality that he’s given us in the locker room and in practice, kind of a fun personality that gives your team a little spirit and you certainly some of that the other night with his bloody nose. Really enjoyed having him.”
Jayden Stone
“He’s been out for quite a while and unfortunately won’t be able to participate in Senior Night as he’s still dealing with some things.”
Jake Auer
“He came with zero expectations. He just wanted to be a part of it. Like, I’ll be a great teammate, a great scout team guy and he’s certainly done every bit of that and more. We’ve even had to use him at times to come in and play which we had the utmost confidence in.”
Toby Okani
“He’s had to give a lot for this team to play a role that best helped our team win. He’s been all about the team all year and I certainly appreciate what he’s had to do to get us to this point. His versatility has been really something that’s an asset for us, both offensively and defensively.”
Joseph Yesufu
“Joe, I think, has had an incredible second half of this season. As he’s gotten healthier and healthier, you can see his confidence is back, got a little more pop in his step. There’s no doubt that we don’t win a few of these games without him on the team and gave us a scoring punch in some of these games. Even last game, a huge three late in the game. I just like the way he stuck with it throughout the year. He’s giving us a lot of firepower.”
