Rapid Takeaways From West Virginia's 69-47 Win Over Lehigh
West Virginia defeated Lehigh 69-47 on Sunday afternoon, moving to 3-0 on the young season.
A few of my initial takeaways from this one...
Still figuring each other out
One of these nights, the Mountaineers is going to have the light bulb go off and shoot the ball at a really high clip. Until then, they're going to have to muck it up (against better competition) and grind teams down with their defensive effort. Fortunately for Ross Hodge's sanity, they've played good defense for the most part and are forcing the opposition into some tough shots.
It's not time to panic with Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff just yet. They, along with the others on the floor, are still grasping what each other does well, where they want the ball, when they want it, and also read one another's thoughts without communicating. Only Jasper Floyd and Brenen Lorient have that luxury right now, having played together for Ross Hodge at North Texas.
Brenen Lorient may just be a 1st team All-Big 12 talent
I'm not going to put a ton of stock into what he did today against Lehigh, but what I did take from today's game is his ability and confidence, for that matter, to step out and shoot the three-ball. If he becomes a consistent three-level scorer, there's a good chance he could average 15 or so per night. When you combine that with his rebounding ability, heck, he may average a double-double, or darn near close to it.
Defensive activity was really good
Guarding the ball is one thing, but clogging up cutting lanes by bumping guys off their track makes them work that much harder to finish their action. Regardless of who was on the floor, all five guys played with a heightened intensity, even when away from the ball. Seeing that level of buy-in defensively, especially from guys like Eaglestaff and Huff, who are more known for their scoring ability, is a nice sight.
