Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Little Rock

Another easy one on deck tonight for West Virginia as they return home for a tune-up game against Little Rock, with all due respect, before they head over to Cleveland for a neutral-site game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

Here are my picks for tonight's game.

Spread: West Virginia -26.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

The Mountaineers have a sour taste in their mouth after a poor performance against Wake Forest on Saturday and will take it out on poor Little Rock, who's already having quite the time this season, dropping seven of its first nine games, including a 38-point loss to Central Arkansas and a 20-point defeat to Milwaukee.

The Trojans have allowed their opponents to score 85 or more points five times and have been held under 50 points three times. I think this is one of those games where West Virginia's defense plays as it should and just locks them down for a full half or more, resulting in Little Rock finishing the game with fewer than 50 on the scoreboard.

Over/Under: 130.5

Prediction: Over.

This will be the Mountaineers doing much of the legwork here, but I think they can get up into the high 80s and possibly low 90s in this one. Little Rock has the 304th-rated defense, according to KenPom, so WVU should have no issues scoring it and actually converting second-chance opportunities, unlike Saturday evening.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

