Freshmen Faces: S Aubrey Burks

A brief look at WVU freshman safety Aubrey Burks.
S Aubrey Burks

Height: 6'0" Weight: 180

Hometown: Auburndale, Florida

High school: Auburndale

Power Five Offers: Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Washington State.

Group of Five Offers: Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Kent State, Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Temple, UCF, USF, Western Kentucky.

Evaluation: Burks may not be one of the highest-rated recruits in West Virginia's 2021 class but I do believe he has a ton of upside. There's a lot to like about his game. He excels in pass coverage but can also be a factor in rushing the passer off the edge. He played down in the box a lot during his high school career which makes me think he could play the spear at WVU. 

Playing time projection: There's a good chance that by the final month of the season, Burks could emerge as an important depth piece for the Mountaineers. He will be a multi-year starter but where he lines up remains in question. 

