September 18, 2021
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Virginia Tech

Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's battle with Virginia Tech.
The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to improve to 2-1 on the season later this afternoon and regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy when they take on the 15th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies. 

For all of the information you need to know about this evening's game, check out the links provided below.

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Virginia Tech

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Virginia Tech

Players to Watch for Virginia Tech

WVU Depth Chart vs Virginia Tech

WATCH: WVU vs Virginia Tech Preview + Prediction

Neal Brown Previews Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente Previews West Virginia

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Virginia Tech

Neal Brown 'Hopeful' Mike O'Laughlin is Available vs Hokies

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Virginia Tech

Garrett Greene Showing Signs of Growth and Maturity

Brown Looking for More in the Ground Game

Bowl Projections for WVU - Week 3

