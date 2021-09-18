Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Virginia Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to improve to 2-1 on the season later this afternoon and regain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy when they take on the 15th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies.
For all of the information you need to know about this evening's game, check out the links provided below.
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Virginia Tech
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Virginia Tech
Players to Watch for Virginia Tech
WVU Depth Chart vs Virginia Tech
WATCH: WVU vs Virginia Tech Preview + Prediction
Neal Brown Previews Virginia Tech
Justin Fuente Previews West Virginia
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Virginia Tech
Neal Brown 'Hopeful' Mike O'Laughlin is Available vs Hokies
WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Virginia Tech
Garrett Greene Showing Signs of Growth and Maturity
Brown Looking for More in the Ground Game
Bowl Projections for WVU - Week 3
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.