Pregame Update on Jimmori Robinson, Tye Edwards, Jeff Weimer, & Justin Harrington
West Virginia will be kicking this off in just less than two hours, and it appears we have some level of clarity on the four players who took the NCAA to court over their eligibility.
Running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeff Weimer, and safety Justin Harrington have been practicing since the ruling and are dressed for today's game, indicating they will play. Star pass rusher Jimmori Robinson, however, has not practiced and is not dressed or listed on the game day roster sheet.
"We're still waiting on him," Rodriguez said on Monday when asked about Jimmori Robinson. "We have our general counsel that's working with the NCAA and the Big 12, and our compliance department to make sure that we're interpreting the judge's order correctly. Obviously, the order was favorable to those guys being able to play, but we're still in the middle of discussing that. Jimmori has not practiced, but the other three are practicing."
Last week, WVU athletic director Wren Baker made a similar statement regarding Robinson's status.
"We’ve engaged the Big 12. I believe they will or have engaged the NCAA to make sure we know what the judge’s ruling is at a high level to make sure we’re interpreting it the right way and that we’re not putting the institution at any risk. I’ll leave the rest of it unsaid because I think we’re still unpacking and assessing and trying to figure out exactly where we are. Once we have clarity on what it all means, then we’ll move forward in a way that doesn’t put the institution at risk.”
Judge John Preston Bailey ordered that the NCAA allow the four players to be eligible, but the NCAA's attorney alleged that Robinson was academically ineligible. There's some uncertainty as to whether or not the judge's ruling covers that part of it as well. At least for this week, the Mountaineers will be without their top pass rusher. Next week's game at Ohio could be in play if they get an answer, but he hasn't practiced, so that could hold him back.
