Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Freddie Brown in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to wide receiver Freddie Brown.

West Virginia has had a rich history in its football program with producing quality walk-ons. Although the Mountaineers have had success with walk-ons, it has been very rare to see a walk-on receiver step up and become a quality guy on the offense over the course of a season or two.

The Mansfield, Texas native will be looking to change that over his next four years in Morgantown. Brown took a redshirt in 2019 and will look to make an impact not only on the scout team in 2020, but potentially find a way to get on the special teams unit to get his feet wet.

During his senior year at Dallas Christian High School, Brown was primarily used at running back and finished the season with 662 yards and six touchdowns on 81 carries. He went on to earn All-State Second Team honors, All-District First Team, while leading his team to an 11-2 record and appearance in the quarterfinals of the Texas Association of Private Schools Division II State Championships.

Stellar

A theme that you will see for walk-ons for a stellar season is to find a way to help the team out. Whether it be a stellar scout team player or finding a way to hit the field on game day, those should be the goal for Brown, especially this early in his career.

Standard

The standard for Brown is unknown due to not only not seeing the field, but seeing extremely limited reps during a redshirt season. Using his track speed could help the Mountaineers prepare for speedy receivers and shifty backs.

Subpar

Failing to help the team prepare in a game week is really the only way Brown can have a subpar season. Whether or not he sees the field in 2020 is not a make or break for how successful he was in his given role.

