Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Winston Wright Jr. in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to wide receiver Winston Wright Jr.

The Mountaineers had a very anemic offense in 2019 and much of that had to do with the inexperience at the receiver. Last year, true freshman Winston Wright Jr. was a part of that young corps and although he saw limited playing time, he showed flashes of his potential. The play of the season for him was his kickoff return that he took to the house on the road at Baylor.

Wright's game evolves around speed and making plays in space. He's not the biggest guy in the world at 5'10", 160 lbs, but he has bulked up this offseason, which will certainly help him become more than just a receiver in the open field.

West Virginia fans have long awaited the next Tavon Austin and although I won't place those kind of expectations on him, he possesses similar traits as the legendary Mountaineer. He will be able to make an impact not only in the passing game, but the return game as well. If he can show improvement in 2020, he could be well on his way to being a star in Gerad Parker's offense.

Stellar

Stellar for Winston Wright Jr., doesn't have to be becoming one of the best receivers in the Big 12 or even the team for that matter. Wright just needs to use year two as a season to be an offensive spark. If he can finish somewhere in the neighborhood of 30-40 receptions and use his speed to his advantage, he can be the Mountaineers' home run hitter.

Standard

Even in a standard season, Wright will see improvement across the charts. However, this likely has him as the fourth or fifth receiver option in the passing game and is used to get the defense's attention.

Subpar

For Wright to have a subpar season, it would likely take guys like freshman Reese Smith to outplay him in practice for playing time or Wright not cleaning up some of his route running abilities. If he can't expand beyond an underneath threat, you could see less of him on the field.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

No. 4 - Leddie Brown

No. 5 - Dreshun Miller

No. 10 - Dylan Tonkery

No. 11 - Nicktroy Fortune

No. 12 - Austin Kendall

No. 12 - Taijh Alston

No. 13 - Sam James

No. 13 - Jeffery Pooler

No. 14 - Malachi Ruffin

No. 15 - Kerry Martin Jr.

What kind of season are you expecting for Winston Wright Jr. in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.