Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 "CAT" Safety Order

Taking a look how the "CAT" safety position may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the "Spear" position.

Starter: Sean Mahone

In his two years under Neal Brown and his coaching staff, Mahone has taken his game to the next level and has become one of the most consistent and reliable players in the Mountaineer secondary. In 2019, Mahone led West Virginia in tackles (80) and also had five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.

This season, Mahone recorded 54 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and five pass breakups.

Backup: Kerry Martin Jr.

Due to the lack of depth that West Virginia has at the spear position, I'm sure he will be rotated in despite being more of a free safety. I also expect Martin Jr. will see some playing time at the CAT safety position and at free safety until they find the best spot for him. He had a tremendous showing his true freshman season recording 50 tackles, five pass breakups, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Following the season, Martin was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team).

3rd string: Davis Mallinger

Mallinger, a former wide receiver, has a ton of speed and could be one of the fastest members of the WVU secondary already. He'll have an impact on the special teams unit and if he does well enough, he will get an opportunity on the defensive side of the ball, albeit limited opportunities.

