Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 FS Order

Taking a look at how the free safety spot might shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the free safeties.

Starter: Alonzo Addae

This past season, Addae quickly emerged as one of the most consistent players in the Mountaineers' secondary and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors at the end of the year. He finished the season with 61 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. Addae was also drafted 13th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in this spring's CFL Draft.

Backup: Kerry Martin Jr.

Due to the lack of depth that West Virginia has at each safety position, I'm sure he will be rotated in at spear and CAT despite being more of a free safety. He had a tremendous showing his true freshman season recording 50 tackles, five pass breakups, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Following the season, Martin was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team).

