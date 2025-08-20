WVU Bandit Depth Chart Shakeup? Here’s the Outlook if Jimmori Robinson is Out
During the court hearing of Jimmori Robinson et al vs. National Collegiate Athletic Association, the attorney representing the NCAA dropped some surprising news that Robinson is supposedly academically ineligible as well. He noted that he failed to finish coursework at his previous university, UTSA, before transferring to West Virginia.
This has not been confirmed, but if it holds true, then Robinson won't be suiting up for the Mountaineers this season, which would be a massive loss to Zac Alley's defense.
What would the depth chart be at Bandit if Robinson isn't cleared? I've got a pretty good idea, although it's likely not set in stone.
Note: Robinson is listed as a defensive lineman on the team's official roster, but if cleared, he will be primarily lining up at the bandit position.
Bandit Depth Chart Projection
Braden Siders - The Wyoming transfer is playing in a new spot after having his hand in the dirt for the first part of his collegiate career. He's been a high-level producer throughout his time with the Cowboys, racking up 92 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks. He only played in seven games last year but still managed to record 3.5 sacks.
Curtis Jones Jr. - Like Siders, Jones is moving to bandit from another position. As a true freshman, he played linebacker, although the majority of his snaps (74/78) came on special teams. This should be a good move for him, given the speed he can bring off the edge.
MarShon Oxley - After spending the first two years of his career at Colorado State, Oxley hit up the JUCO level, where he played for coach Drew Dallas at Hutchinson CC. There, he racked up 42 tackles and 12 sacks — he can really fly around and create havoc in the backfield.
Keenan Eck - Another JUCO product, Eck, comes to Morgantown via Citrus Community College in Glendora, California. In one season there, Eck totaled 26 tackles, six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
NCAA Attorney Reveals Potential Bad News for WVU Bandit Jimmori Robinson
Don’t Read Too Much Into WVU’s QB1 Choice in Week 1 — Here’s Why
Zac Alley’s Defense is Looking Sharper and More Confident Than Expected
Between The Eers: Another Pre-Backyard Brawl Jab
The WVU Fan Favorite at QB1 Is Clear, but Rich Rod Keeps His Cards Hidden