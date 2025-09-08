BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Jimmori Robinson Has Been Cleared to Play
It's been a rough stretch of days here for West Virginia football, losing to the Ohio Bobcats 17-10, missing out on the opportunity to host ESPN's College GameDay, and then the news that running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray have been lost for the season due to injury.
There is some good news, however, as star pass rusher Jimmori Robinson has been given the green light, clearing the way for him to play this season. The news was first reported by EerSports.
Robinson and three of his teammates — Tye Edwards, WR Jeff Weimer, and S Justin Harrington — took the NCAA to court over their eligibility and won the suit as Judge John Preston Bailey ordered that all players be eligible.
There was some uncertainty surrounding Robinson after the NCAA's attorney stated in the hearing that he was academically ineligible. This caused WVU to press the pause button on Robinson while allowing the other three to practice and play in the team's first two games. They wanted to get clarity on the ruling and if it covered the academic piece of it as well. WVU engaged the Big 12 and the NCAA on the matter to get to the bottom of it, and now, the Mountaineer defense will add a key piece to its unit.
Last year at UTSA, Robinson recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks en route to being named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year. For his career, he's totaled 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
"I think it's hard for anybody if you haven't had a lot of reps," Rodriguez said back in August about getting guys prepared in a short time frame. "Everybody's a little bit different — how quickly they learn. Part of it's on coaches. If you've got two days to get a guy ready, work as hard as you can to get him ready. If he's not, then you wait for the next one."
