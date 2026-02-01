Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

A cancellation earlier in the 2025-26 season has led to the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls playing three games in row against each other, concluding with Sunday’s battle in Miami.

The Heat picked up a win in Chicago on Thursday night, but the Bulls countered with a road win of their own – 125-118 – on Saturday.

Now, the Heat are favored by 5.5 points at home on Sunday, as the Bulls are once again down star guard Josh Giddey, who is dealing with another hamstring issue. Giddey has not played in either of the two previous games, so it is a little surprising to see the Bulls set as such sizable underdogs.

Chicago is 10-5 against the spread as a road dog in the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +5.5 (-118)

Heat -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Bulls: +164

Heat: -198

Total

235.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), CHSN

Bulls record: 24-25

Heat record: 26-24

Bulls vs. Heat Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Jevon Carter – out

Zach Collins – out

Josh Giddey – out

Noa Essengue – out

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Tre Jones – out

Jalen Smith – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Heat Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bulls vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-106)

In today’s best prop bets for SI Betting , I broke down why I like Adebayo in this third matchup in a row against Chicago:

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been on fire as of late, averaging 22.9 points per game over his last 11 games, scoring 20 or more points in 10 of those 11 matchups.

It’s been a rather down year for Adebayo scoring the ball overall – he’s averaging 18.1 points per game but shooting just 44.4 percent from the field – but he seems to have found a rhythm heading into tonight’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

Bam has 20 and 21 points in his last two meetings with the Bulls, and Chicago ranks 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game, making this a great matchup overall for the Miami offense.

The Bulls are also just 26th in the league in opponent points in the paint per game, which should help Adebayo get some easier looks at the rim. I’ll trust him to continue this impressive scoring streak on Sunday.

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The road team has won each of the last two games between these teams, with Miami winning by three on Thursday and the Bulls winning by seven on Saturday.

I don’t mind taking the points with the Bulls in this matchup – even with Giddey out – as the Bulls star has missed each of the last two games with a hamstring issue.

The Heat have gone just 8-9 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and these teams have looked much different over their last 10 games, with the Bulls cracking the top 10 in the NBA in net rating while Miami is 17th at -0.5.

Even in Miami’s road win on Thursday, it would not have covered this number. These teams are fairly equal so far in the 2025-26 season, so I’ll take the points after back-to-back single-digit finishes in this three-game set.

Pick: Bulls +5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

