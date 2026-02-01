Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds: Bulls Skyrocket to No. 2 Trade Destination

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo end up with a team in the Milwaukee Bucks' division before the trade deadline passes?

According to the latest next team odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as a contender to land the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, going from +4000 to +450 to be the team he plays for after the deadline this season.

The Bucks (+115) remain the favorite in this market with the Golden State Warriors (+350) viewed as the most likely trade destination for Antetokounmpo. However, the Bulls' addition to the top of this list is interesting since the team facilitated a deal with the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, receiving Dario Saric and a pair of second-round picks as part of the De'Andre Hunter trade.

Let's dive into the latest odds for Giannis' next team and why the Bulls could be an interesting destination.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Some notable movement on the Giannis Next Team market today @DKSportsbook



CHI Bulls are now at +450 after starting the day at +4000 😳 pic.twitter.com/3uR6nIt8KF — DK Insights (@DKInsights_) February 1, 2026

Bulls Jump to No. 2 in Odds to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last week, Chicago was as long as +6000 (!!) to acquire Antetokounmpo in the trade market, and it now appears that they're one of the top contenders for the two-time league MVP.

The Bulls have been marred in mediocrity for quite some time, and making an all-in move for a top-five player in the NBA could be what the franchise needs to restore the success that it had during the Michael Jordan era.

Chicago has some intriguing younger players in Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey that it could use in a potential deal, and the Bulls have plenty of draft picks they could send to Milwaukee as part of a Giannis package. The only issue? Trading Giannis within the division would be a tough pill to swallow for the Bucks, as they'd have to face the franchise icon four times a year for the foreseeable future.

There have been rumors that the Bulls will be active at the deadline, as NBA insider Marc Stein shared that Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are both names to watch at the deadline.

“The Bulls are widely expected participate in some sort of in-season trade for the second winter in a row,” Stein wrote. “Rumbles persist this winter that the Bulls are eager to make a move by capitalizing on some of their expiring contracts … with both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu most frequently mentioned as potential outgoings.”

Could the Bulls use those players to help them build a package for Giannis?

It's possible, but it's hard to see a non-contending team trading for Giannis unless there is a commitment from him to extend his contract with the franchise next fall.

This odds movement is something to keep an eye on, but there's also a chance the Bucks don't move the two-time MVP by the deadline since he's currently nursing an injury. The Bucks and Giannis appear to be heading towards a breakup, but that could end up coming in the offseason and not this week.

