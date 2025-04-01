Who Has the Most Frozen Four Championships?
When it comes to college hockey, there are few things which carry the prestige of making the Frozen Four. Every spring, the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament culminates with four teams battling for a national championship.
It's the grandest stage in college hockey. Legends are created, dynasties are born and programs etch their names into the history books.
Since the tournament's 1948 inception it has grown to be a much larger event, garnering attention from fans and NHL scouts alike.
In this post, we're taking a look at the teams who lead the way in national championships.
What School Has The Most Frozen Four Championships?
Denver leads the way with 10 national championships, the most recent coming last season. The Pioneers dominated the 1960s, winning four titles and have had a resurgence since 2004, winning five more.
Michigan is second place with nine championships. The Wolverines won six titles in seven years in the 1950s, then had another strong run in the late 1990s. Michigan hasn't won a championship since 1998.
North Dakota comes in third with eight titles. The Fighting Hawks have at least one championship in every decade from the 1950s, except the 1970s (it remains to be seen if the program will win one in the 2020s).
Wisconsin sits in fourth place with six national championships. The Badgers won four titles in 11 years from 1973-83. Their most-recent win came in 2006.
There is a three-way tie for fifth place, with each school winning five titles. Boston College's best run was winning three championships in a five-year stretch (2008-12). Boston University was a powerhouse in the 1970s and last won in 2009. Finally, Minnesota won three titles in the 1970s and went back-to-back in 2002 and 2003.
Only eight other programs have captured multiple Frozen Four championships: Lake Superior State, Michigan State and Michigan Tech each have three. Colorado College, Cornell, Maine and Rensselaer each have two.
What School Has The Most Frozen Four Appearances?
School
Frozen Four Appearances
Frozen Four Championships
Michigan
28
9
Boston College
26
5
Boston University
25
5
Minnesota
23
5
North Dakota
22
8
Denver
19
10
Harvard
13
1
Maine
11
1
Michigan State
11
3
Wisconsin
11
6
Who Will Win The 2025 Frozen Four?
The final four teams are Denver, Western Michigan, Penn State and Boston University. Denver and Western Michigan will meet at 5 p.m. ET on April 10 on ESPN2. Penn State and Boston University will follow directly after the first game concludes.
The national championship game will be played on April 12, inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Penn State upset No. 1 seed Maine en route to the Frozen Four, while Boston University was a No. 2 seed. Western Michigan was a No. 1 seed and Denver, despite recent success, was a No. 3.
According to BetMGM, Denver and Boston University are the favorites to meet in the national championship game, with each program being favored by 1.5 in its matchup.