2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin fullback John Chenal

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we highlight former Wisconsin fullback John Chenal

Bio

  • Name: John Chenal
  • Position: Fullback
  • Jersey number: No. 44
  • Hometown: Grantsburg, Wisconsin
  • High school: Grantsburg High School
  • Recruiting information: Walk-on
  • College major: Life Sciences Communication

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 256 pounds
College stats

YearGamesRushing YdsRushing TDsReceiving YdsReceiving TDs

Freshman

8

0

0

0

0

Sophomore

14

65

1

15

1

Junior (COVID)

7

80

2

0

0

Senior

12

69

1

23

1

Pro Day numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.76
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.17
  • 3-cone: 7.05
  • Broad jump: 118"
  • Vertical jump: 37"
  • Bench press: 29 reps

Mock draft projections

John Chenal is projected by most to go undrafted. Very few fullbacks are usually selected in the draft each year, but Chenal should be a free agent candidate immediately following draft weekend. 

Possible teams of interest

Teams that utilize a blocking fullback could turn to Chenal as an undrafted free agent. He also brings tremendous value to special teams as well.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
