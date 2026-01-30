Vikings Fire GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah After Four Seasons

The Vikings are reportedly making a change atop their front office.

Minnesota is firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, according to a Friday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter later confirmed by the team. Adofo-Mensah, 44, had served in the role since the 2022 season. The move comes less than a year after the Vikings opted to extend Adofo-Mensah’s contract in May 2025.

In 2025, Minnesota regressed badly from their 14–3 campaign in ‘24. The Vikings finished 9–8 but endured a difficult rookie year from quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who ended the season with more interceptions than passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, quarterback Sam Darnold—who Minnesota let walk after ‘24—led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl following a second straight superb season.

Adofo-Mensah has worked in the NFL since 2013, spending time with the 49ers and Browns. He served as Cleveland’s director of football operations from 2020 to ‘21, helping the team win its only playoff game this century in ‘20.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, like Adofo-Mensah, was hired before the ‘22 season. The tandem went 43–25 together, making the postseason twice although they failed to get a win. The Minnesota’s last playoff win came in 2019 against the Saints.

