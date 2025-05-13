Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje's combine measurements nearly match NBA superstar
Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje might never become an NBA superstar, but his physical measurements at the NBA combine show that he's built like one.
Tonje measured in this week at 6-foot-4 and 3/4-inches (without shoes) and 211.8 pounds with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and 8-foot-7 standing reach.
That physical size is almost identical to Phoenix Suns all-star Devin Booker.
At the 2015 combine, Booker measured in at 6-foot-4 and a 1/2 inches and 205.8 pounds. His wingspan was 6-foot-8 and 1/4-inches, and his standing reach was 8-foot-6 and 1/2 inches.
Tonje is one fourth of an inch taller with a wingspan and standing reach less than an inch longer than Booker.
The only noticeable difference is the weight, with the Badgers guard standing six pounds heavier.
Obviously, Tonje has a long way to go for his skillset to approach what Booker has been able to do at the NBA level, but their measurements provide a clear physical comparison for what he could look like in the pros.
Other players who had similar measurements at the combine include Toronto Raptors guard R.J. Barrett and Milwaukee Bucks wins Pat Connaughton and Gary Trent Jr.
Former Badgers first round pick Johnny Davis had a similar height and wingspan, but he weighed in 15 pounds lighter than Tonje.
