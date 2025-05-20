LOOK: Wisconsin Badgers' G John Tonje throws first pitch at Chicago White Sox game
John Tonje showed his All-American skills playing for the Wisconsin Badgers and last week during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. But how's his fastball?
Tonje received the honors of throwing the honorary first pitch of the Chicago White Sox's home game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The White Sox went onto lose 5-1.
Tonje participated in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week, performing well during his second scrimmage and showing off his shooting ability.
He transferred to Wisconsin last season and secured one the program's best single-season performances. He scored 19.6 points per game on 46.5% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) during the 2024-25 campaign. He also grabbed 5.3 rebounds per contest.
The transfer received second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and National Association of Basketball Coaches. He also was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection during his only season with the Badgers.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Wisconsin guard John Blackwell's lack of NBA interest in early mock drafts is good news for Badgers fans
- Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje measures in with impressive length, wingspan at NBA Draft combine