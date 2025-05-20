All Badgers

LOOK: Wisconsin Badgers' G John Tonje throws first pitch at Chicago White Sox game

John Tonje showed his All-American skills playing for the University of Wisconsin and during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, but how's his fastball?

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) shoots the ball against Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Tonje received the honors of throwing the honorary first pitch of the Chicago White Sox's home game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The White Sox went onto lose 5-1.

Tonje participated in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week, performing well during his second scrimmage and showing off his shooting ability.

He transferred to Wisconsin last season and secured one the program's best single-season performances. He scored 19.6 points per game on 46.5% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) during the 2024-25 campaign. He also grabbed 5.3 rebounds per contest.

The transfer received second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and National Association of Basketball Coaches. He also was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection during his only season with the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

