John Tonje bounces back with stronger showing in second NBA Draft combine scrimmage
For John Tonje, it's not about how you start; it's how you finish.
The Wisconsin Badgers guard struggled in his first five-on-five scrimmage at the NBA Draft combine, but he redeemed himself in his second and final scrimmage of the event.
After scoring just three points the first time, Tonje tied for the team lead with 17 points on Thursday to go with seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
He still had trouble connecting from deep, going just 1-of-5 from the three point line, but he was 7-of-10 on all other shots in the scrimmage.
That shooting performance matches what Tonje showcased earlier in the week, lighting up drills with the fifth-best shooting percentage among all participants.
His strong showing should leave a lingering positive impression on NBA scouts who were watching to see how he might separate himself from the competition.
The combine isn't going to skyrocket his draft stock overnight, but it will make teams think twice about how far he could fall on draft weekend.
