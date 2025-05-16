All Badgers

John Tonje bounces back with stronger showing in second NBA Draft combine scrimmage

Tonje struggled in his first scrimmage at the NBA Draft combine, but he bounced back in a big way for his second and final showing in front of scouts.

Lorin Cox

Mar 16, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) dribbles downcourt during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mar 16, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) dribbles downcourt during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

For John Tonje, it's not about how you start; it's how you finish.

The Wisconsin Badgers guard struggled in his first five-on-five scrimmage at the NBA Draft combine, but he redeemed himself in his second and final scrimmage of the event.

After scoring just three points the first time, Tonje tied for the team lead with 17 points on Thursday to go with seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

He still had trouble connecting from deep, going just 1-of-5 from the three point line, but he was 7-of-10 on all other shots in the scrimmage.

That shooting performance matches what Tonje showcased earlier in the week, lighting up drills with the fifth-best shooting percentage among all participants.

His strong showing should leave a lingering positive impression on NBA scouts who were watching to see how he might separate himself from the competition.

The combine isn't going to skyrocket his draft stock overnight, but it will make teams think twice about how far he could fall on draft weekend.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Basketball