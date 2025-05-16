Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje meeting with two second-round teams at NBA Draft combine
Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje got some good exposure to scouts during the NBA Draft combine this week.
He generally performed well, with one down performance in the middle, but it was enough to attract more attention from NBA teams.
According to WTMJ reporter Ashley Washburn, Tonje said he was going to be meeting with the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers to wrap up the week.
The Spurs hold the second, 18th and 38th overall picks in the draft, while the Cavaliers pick 49th and 58th.
Recent mock drafts have had Tonje going in the second round, but he's been trending slightly upward since his combine performance.
The 18th pick is probably out of reach for the second-team All-American, but any of those teams' later picks could be in play.
He'll also meet with a lot more than just these two organizations at the combine, but the Cavaliers' interest signals that they believe they could land him in the mid-to-late second.
We'll see if they get the chance.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- How will Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball fit four transfer portal guards into Robin Pingeton's rotation?