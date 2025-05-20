WATCH: Highlights show John Tonje lighting up NBA Draft combine scrimmage
John Tonje's first scrimmage at the NBA Draft combine wasn't much to write home about, but his second five-on-five contest produced a lot more to be excited about.
After scoring just three points in the first one, he bounced back with a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
The YouTube channel "The Diaspora Drop" cut together the highlights of Tonje's performance, showing off his ability score from all over the court.
His highlights show a nice balance of hitting jump shots and driving hard to the rim, with a couple of nice passes in there to boot.
He looked like he belonged alongside other potential NBA Draft picks, showing scouts that he deserves to have his named called on draft weekend.
It helped him land meetings with a few teams while down in Chicago at the combine, and he's already moving up in the latest mock drafts.
Tonje is continuing the upward trajectory he started at Wisconsin, and Badgers fans will be excited to see just how high he can climb.
