Wisconsin Badgers remain in the market for a second transfer portal quarterback

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin it has landed its already landed its 2026 starting quarterback in the transfer portal in former Old Dominion junior Colton Joseph.



But if the last three seasons has taught head coach Luke Fickell anything, it's that he needs a capable of backup quarterback on his roster.



Even with limited available scholarships remaining, Wisconsin continues to pursue a second quarterback and is currently hosting former Louisville quarterback Deuce Adams on campus today.

Per an ESPN source, former Louisville QB Deuce Adams will be visiting Michigan, Wisconsin and James Madison in the upcoming days. He has three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/KwRNKjJV9W — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

A quarterback with three years of eligibility remaining, Adams appeared in six games in 2025, completing 15 of his 21 passes (71 percent) for 112 yards and added 14 rush attempts for 33 yards. Adams was the backup to starter Miller Moss, who declared for the NFL Draft after throw for 2,679 yards and 16 touchdowns in his lone season.



A former three-star recruit, Adams plans to visit Michigan on Friday and James Madison at a later date. He has three years of eligibility remaining.



Michigan has four scholarship quarterbacks slated to be on the roster next season, including returning starter sophomore Bryce Underwood, who led the Wolverines to a 9-4 record last season and is considered one of the top young quarterbacks in college.



James Madison will have an open competition at quarterback with Alonza Barnett III, who led the Dukes to the College Football Playoff, transferring to UCF.



Adams isn't the only quarterback on Wisconsin's radar. The Badgers hosted Kansas transfer quarterback David McComb for an official visit on Tuesday and will host Pittsburgh/Cal Poly transfer quarterback Ty Dieffenbach on Saturday.



Injuries to Wisconsin's starters have forced the Badgers to give a backup quarterback meaningful reps in 28 of a possible 37 games the last three seasons.



Sophomore Danny O’Neil and freshman Carter Smith both started games last season at quarterback for Wisconsin, which also signed Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins during the December early signing period.

