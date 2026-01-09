The Wisconsin Badgers have added a second quarterback to their transfer portal class.

Deuce Adams, a consensus top-40 quarterback in the 2024 high school class, has committed to Wisconsin after two seasons at Louisville.

His arrival provides the Badgers with another capable arm and a talented young quarterback to compete with rising redshirt freshman Carter Smith for the backup role behind new starting QB Colton Joseph.

Louisville redshirt freshman quarterback Deuce Adams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Adams has three years of eligibility remaining. He’s played in seven games at Louisville, throwing for 112 yards. pic.twitter.com/dBpvBSX4Mv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 30, 2025

Deuce Adams' talent could play into Badgers' long-term plans

Adams spent his first two collegiate seasons with Louisville. As a redshirt freshman, he won the No. 2 quarterback role for the Cardinals, backing up Miller Moss.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller from Austin, Texas played sparingly during the 2025 season, as Moss remained healthy and played at an adequate level.

Adams drew his first collegiate start in Week 13 against SMU. The young quarterback completed 12 of his 17 pass attempts for 94 yards, and he rushed for 14 yards.

Though Moss exhausted his eligibility following the 2025 season, Adams entered the portal and opted for a chance to compete for Wisconsin's backup job in 2026.

The Badgers hosted several would-be backup quarterbacks on visits before earning Adams's pledge. With Joseph firmly atop the depth chart, Adams will likely compete for the No. 2 role.

Behind Joseph, the Badgers don't have many certainties.

Smith helped lead Wisconsin to a pair of ranked victories in the closing weeks of the 2025 campaign, but the Badgers' victories had more to do with exceptional defense and run-game success than anything Smith did.

A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday also noted backup QB Danny O'Neil won't be cleared until fall camp at the earliest due to an apparent Achilles injury.

Friendly reminder. Deuce Adams has a rocket of an arm. pic.twitter.com/pjwrKDT4jJ — Josh “Tropics” G (@TropicsCards) September 27, 2025

After O'Neil, Wisconsin has a walk-on quarterback (Milos Spasojevic) and a true freshman (Ryan Hopkins).

That meant that the Badgers had to hunt out a second quarterback. The search was even more important considering Wisconsin's starting quarterbacks have sustained serious injuries in three consecutive seasons.

Adams shouldn't be labeled exclusively as a depth piece. The Texas native is a highly talented quarterback who could easily push Smith for a backup role.

In addition to visiting Wisconsin earlier this week, Adams was expected to visit Michigan and James Madison during the transfer portal cycle. He held several other Power-4 offers before committing to Louisville.

