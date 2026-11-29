After Wisconsin football's stunning collapse on the road at Maryland, its second unfathomable defeat in three weeks, the writing looked to be on the wall. How was head coach Luke Fickell going to survive?

But after two straight dominant wins to close out the season, including a shellacking of hated rival Minnesota, Fickell re-wrote the narrative and saved the Badgers' season — and his job in the process.

There's still things that need to change in the Fickell regime, namely his inability to field a competitive team against Iowa. But Wisconsin made definite, tangible progress this fall and clearly has its best roster yet under Fickell — all things considered, bringing him back makes plenty of sense.

Retention should be significantly easier

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that if Wisconsin fired Fickell, a large portion of the roster would voluntarily depart with him. Some players who are clearly very loyal to the coach such as linebacker Mason Posa and quarterback Ryan Hopkins would likely do so out of said loyalty. Many others would do so to avoid a rebuild, go to a program with less uncertainty and avoid playing for a new head coach who may or may not solve Wisconsin's problems.

Now, the report that Fickell will be back is a great sign for the Badgers' chances to keep the core of its roster intact. At this point, it would be stunning to see either Posa or fellow star inside linebacker Cooper Catalano depart. The chances of keeping a player like Hopkins, who's cited Fickell as one of the biggest reasons he committed to Wisconsin and stayed committed even amidst last fall's disaster of a season, also look to have increased significantly.

Other players, especially starters who look poised to keep their starting role should they remain in Madison, now also have a great reason to stay. Stud nickel cornerback Bryce West, for example, has already publicly backed the decision on X, saying "10 toes behind you Coach, glad to have you back" — seemingly a strong indication he's planning to run it back in Madison.

10 toes behind you Coach, glad to have you back❤️🤞🏽 #OnWisconsin🦡 https://t.co/VG8qso8mBk — 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) November 29, 2026

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Wisconsin's chances to keep prized RB recruit Kingston Allen committed just skyrocketed

Green Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, before everyone loses their mind, let's be clear — I'm not saying that this move alone will keep Allen committed to the Badgers. But it certainly helps their chances significantly; if Fickell had been fired, Allen likely would've been as good as gone.

When Allen committed to Wisconsin on April 3, it was a big deal. The four-star tailback was already one of the best players in the Dairy State. But as his senior season unfolded and he utterly dominated the competition, earning offers from Alabama and Ohio State in the process, he became arguably the most important recruit in the class.

"At the moment," (his words), Allen is still committed to Wisconsin. He's announced that he'll officially sign on Dec. 2. This will be one of the most important recruiting decisions in recent Wisconsin football history, and his pledge is far from a sure thing right now. But make no mistake — Fickell's return is a big deal in keeping him on board in Madison.

Wisconsin doubles down on its identity

University of Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fickell learned the hard way that Wisconsin's identity of running the football and playing lockdown defense wasn't to be trifled with when he erroneously hired Phil Longo to orchestrate an air-raid offense at the beginning of his Badgers tenure.

Four years in, his team has finally begun to resemble Wisconsin teams of yesteryear; the 2026 Badgers boast the No. 4 total defense in the country and the running game, while still a work in progress, checks in at No. 53 nationally with 164.8 rushing yards per game.

That's undoubtably a big deal in the eyes of athletic director Shawn Eichorst, the man tasked with evaluating Fickell and deciding his future. By electing to retain Fickell, Eichorst sends the message that the head coach has the program headed in the right direction, and a large part of that can be attributed to Fickell getting Wisconsin back to its roots.