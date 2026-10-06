UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

Both the UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks enjoyed a BYE in Week 5 of the college football season, and now they'll face each other in a Big Ten showdown in Week 6.

UCLA is a surprising 4-0 to begin the season, including putting up 45+ points in three of their first four games. Meanwhile, Oregon is sitting at 3-1 with a recent win over USC. We don't yet know if Dante Moore will be back in the lineup after getting knocked out of the game against the Trojans, but he was back at practice on Monday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ranked vs. ranked Big Ten showdown.

UCLA vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA +11.5 (-110)

Oregon -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCLA +350

Oregon -455

Total

OVER 58.5 (-105)

UNDER 58.5 (-115)

UCLA vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

UCLA record: 4-0

Oregon record: 3-1

UCLA vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Oregon is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

UCLA is 4-0 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-1 in UCLA games this season

The OVER is 4-0 in Oregon games this season

UCLA vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Wayne Wright, RB - UCLA Bruins

One of the reasons why UCLA is off to such a strong start this season has been the play of its running back, Wayne Wright. He has already racked up 445 yards on 49 carries for a blistering 9.1 yards per rush. He has also already found the end zone nine times in four games. The Bruins, as a whole, have scored 18 rushing touchdowns already this season. Oregon will have to find a way to slow down the run if they want to win, let alone cover the spread, in this game.

UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction and Best Bet

It's easy to just assume that Oregon is the better team based on their preseason expectations, but I'm not quite ready to make that claim. UCLA enters the week ranked 14th in net adjusted EPA per play according to GameOnPaper.com, while Oregon comes in at 17th.

What's even more important is that the Ducks have struggled to stop the run in a major way. They rank 101st in opponent rush EPA and 81st in opponent rush success rate. That's terrible news for them now that they have to face a UCLA rushing attack that's averaging 7.0 yards per carry while ranking first in rush EPA and second in rush success rate.

All signs point to the Bruins making this a game.

Pick: UCLA +11.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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